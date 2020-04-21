This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Test your knowledge of these sporting references in Father Ted

A tribute to one of the all-time great sitcoms, which aired for the first time on this day 25 years ago.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 6:00 AM
Dougal mistakenly believed that Jack had a trial at which football club?
Celtic
Manchester United

Liverpool
Barcelona
What did Dougal predict that Ruud Gullit would be doing in the advent calendar?
Eating a mince pie
Praying the rosary

Liberating Galway from the Indians
Sitting on a shed
Do you remember the name of the priest who was struck by lighting while playing crazy golf?
Fr Austin Purcell
Fr Paul Stone

Fr Liam Deliverance
Fr Larry Duff
Earlier in his life, Jack coached what sport to a group of unfortunate schoolgirls?
Camogie
Football

Volleyball
Tennis
Dougal's book of ghost stories was written by which footballer?
Gary Lineker
Tony Cascarino

John Aldridge
Paul Gascoigne
Can you remember the name of the horse that Ted put a bet on in the episode 'New Jack City'?
Glory Be To God
Contraception For All

Protestants Up To No Good
Divorce Referendum
How many times was Fr Romeo Sensini capped by the Vatican?
13
15

17
19
Why was Jack almost ruled out of the All-Priests five-a-side Over-75s indoor football match?
He went missing
He was too drunk

He was asleep after drinking an entire bottle of Dreamy Sleepy Nightie Snoozy Snooze
He was serving a suspension after accumulating five yellow cards
After which tennis star did Dougal name a rabbit?
Pete Sampras
John McEnroe

Andre Agassi
Boris Becker
Dougal has a pet named Ronaldo, but what type of animal is it?
Cat
Hamster

Guinea pig
Dog
Our Lady appeared on the 13th hole at which golf course?
Clonrichert
Kilnaboy

Kilnettle
Clonskeagh
Which of the following Italian footballers did Dougal mention when delivering the last rites to Jack?
Paolo Maldini
Alessandro Costacurta

Mauro Tassotti
Franco Baresi
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The Beast of Craggy Island
You overcame your tremendous fear of stamps to deliver an impressive performance.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ted Crilly
Sorry, but you're only the second-best priest in the country.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintan Stack
You should spend more time watching TV and less time listening to jungle music at 3 o'clock in the morning.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fargo Boyle
You've lost the trust of your sheep. That's punishment enough for a farmer who deals primarily... with sheep.
Share your result:

