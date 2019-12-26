This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Faugheen produces Christmas magic in Limerick

The 11-year-old registered his 11th Grade One victory and a first over fences.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 3:33 PM
Faugheen pulls clear.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE LEGENDARY FAUGHEEEN left favourite Samcro in his wake as he stormed to the Matchbook Novice Chase in Limerick in what was a thrilling race on Thursday afternoon.

The 11-year-old, ridden by Patrick Mullins, pulled clear to finish some eight lengths clear of his nearest challenger and seal an 11th Grade One victory — his first over fences.

Trainer Willie Mullins said he was “absolutely delighted” with a “hell of a performance” by his charge, adding:

He may be 11, rising 12, but he deserves to go for one of the big races at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

In Leopardstown, Notebook recorded a convincing victory with Rachel Blackmore in the saddle, maintaining his unbeaten record over fences in the Racing Post Novice Chase.

Notebook had won twice at Punchestown but stepped up to Grade One with aplomb, claiming the scalps of both Fakir D’oudairies and Laurina.

Earlier, nobody could catch Blackmore and Aspire Tower in the Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

