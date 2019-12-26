Faugheen produces Christmas magic in Limerick

THE LEGENDARY FAUGHEEEN left favourite Samcro in his wake as he stormed to the Matchbook Novice Chase in Limerick in what was a thrilling race on Thursday afternoon.

The 11-year-old, ridden by Patrick Mullins, pulled clear to finish some eight lengths clear of his nearest challenger and seal an 11th Grade One victory — his first over fences.

Trainer Willie Mullins said he was “absolutely delighted” with a “hell of a performance” by his charge, adding:

He may be 11, rising 12, but he deserves to go for one of the big races at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

👏🏻 Oh it didn't disappoint!



🏆 The Machine is in working order alright



⭐️ Superlatives fail to do Faugheen justice! At the age of 11, he records an 11th G1 victory & his first over fences, getting the better of Samcro in a thrilling race @LimerickRaces



🏇 WHAT. A. HORSE. pic.twitter.com/gI8jJMaIUV — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 26, 2019

In Leopardstown, Notebook recorded a convincing victory with Rachel Blackmore in the saddle, maintaining his unbeaten record over fences in the Racing Post Novice Chase.

Notebook had won twice at Punchestown but stepped up to Grade One with aplomb, claiming the scalps of both Fakir D’oudairies and Laurina.

Earlier, nobody could catch Blackmore and Aspire Tower in the Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.