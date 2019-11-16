This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Faugheen wins at Punchestown as Klassical Dream upset by Sadlier

The 2015 Champion Hurdle Winner got off to a winning start over fences.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 5:55 PM
28 minutes ago 487 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4894359

FAUGHEEN GOT OFF to a winning start over fences today at Punchestown despite a couple of jumping errors to land the spoils for trainer Willie Mullins.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner went off the 8-11 favourite and ultimately triumphed in the Naas Oil Beginners Chase.

paul-townend-on-faugheen-wins-the-race Paul Townend was on board as Faugheen triumphed.

There were some anxious moments with mistakes at the eighth fence and the third last before Paul Townend steered Faugheen to victory ahead of Walk Away in second and Lord Schnitzel in third.

Mullins also enjoyed success in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle but the identity of his 10th winner in this race did provoke surprise. Klassical Dream, so impressive last season in claiming wins at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals, was the firm favourite but instead it was Sadlier (7/1) who was first home.

Klassical Dream dropped to third in the run-in behind second-placed Petit Mouchoir as jockey Danny Mullins guided Sadlier to victory.

danny-mullins-and-willie-mullins-with-saldier-after-winning-the-race Danny Mullins and Willie Mullins with Saldier after victory. Source: Peter Mooney/INPHO

Trainer Mullins also saw favourites Blue Sari (30/100) and The Big Getaway (2/9) take the Kildare Now Maiden Hurdle and Goffs INH Flat Race respectively.

In the other big race of the day, Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead were the winning combination in the Grade 2 Elliott Group Craddockstown Novice Chase as Notebook (11/4) saw off the challenge of De Bromhead’s other runner Moon Over Germany.

Elsewhere at Cheltenham it was a good day for Irish jockey Robbie Power as he took the Grade 3 Handicap Chase with West Approach for trainer Colin Tizzard. The feature race there went to 14/1 shot Happy Diva for jockey Richard Patrick and trainer Kerry Lee.

Favourite Thyme Hill was steered home in the opener by Richard Johnson, Harry Skelton’s mount Allmankind also triumphed and favourite Wholestone won the Novices’ Chase for Daryl Jacob.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie