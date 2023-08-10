Spieth leads charge as McIlroy trails by four at St Jude Championship

JORDAN SPIETH HAS a one-shot lead after the first round of the FedEx St Jude Championship.

The American is on seven-under par with Tom Kim his nearest challenger and the trio of Collin Morikawa, Emiliano Grillo and Cam Davis level on five-under par.

Rory McIlroy has work to do in Tennessee after finishing day one on three-under. He is one of 19 players tied in 15th place.

McIlroy began his round on the back nine and a bogey on the 11th was remedied by back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.

A birdie on three and six looked to give him a platform to kick on further but successive bogeys on seven and eight halted McIlroy’s charge before he finished with a birdie.

Seamus Power, meanwhile, is one of five players tied for 54th place on one-over par.

The Waterford native bogeyed the second, recovered with a par on six before a torrid run on the back nine. Back-to-back bogeys on 12 and 13 was followed by a double on the 14th.

But his powers of recovery were in full flow, delivering a pair of birdies on 16 and 17 before finishing with a par.