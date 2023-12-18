Felipe Contepomi named new Argentina head coach as Michael Cheika departs

FORMER LEINSTER OUT-HALF and coach Felipe Contepomi is the new head coach of Argentina, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) have confirmed.

Contepomi, 46, succeeds Michael Cheika, who departs after leading Los Pumas to the semi-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Contepomi lined out for Leinster 116 times during his playing career and was part of the province’s Heineken Cup winning squad in 2009.

He then spent four seasons working with the province as attack coach before leaving in the summer of 2022 to join Cheika’s Pumas coaching ticket as an assistant coach.

But the UAR have today confirmed that Cheika has now departed his role, with Contepomi stepping up to take on the top job.

“I had the honor of having accompanied Michael Cheika in the consolidation of a sports project, which challenges and excites us as part of a great Argentine team, and for that reason I am grateful for the extraordinary opportunity he has given me,” Contepomi said.

Cheika added: “I want to thank all the Argentines for these wonderful years together, as well as the UAR, the staff and the players for having trusted me for this challenge.

“Having been the head coach of Los Pumas fills me with pride, and it is one of the experiences that I enjoyed the most in my career as a coach. Although I was born in Australia, a big part of me will be Argentina. I am convinced that Felipe and his staff are going to lead the team in the best way.”

Argentina finished second to England in Pool D at this year’s World Cup. The Pumas then beat Wales in the quarter-finals before a heavy 44-6 loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Cheika’s final match in charge was the 26-23 bronze final defeat to England.

Argentina played 24 Test matches under Cheika, winning 11 and losing 13.