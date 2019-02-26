This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want to get the best out of them and these are great weeks to do that'

Felipe Contepomi is looking forward to seeing how another young Leinster team fare against the Cheetahs on Friday.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 6:15 AM
55 minutes ago 956 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4512825

AWAY FROM SPOTLIGHT of the Six Nations, the show goes on for Leinster as they continue to strike an unrelenting balance of plugging international-sized holes with new, emerging talent while blitzing the rest of the Guinness Pro14.

Last Friday’s nine-try rout of the Southern Kings at the RDS extended the province’s lead at the top of Conference B to an unassailable 22-point buffer and Leo Cullen’s side will have focused in on a sixth straight win against the Cheetahs this week. 

Scott Penny Ronan Kelleher and Scott Penny in training yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Just as they did during the November block, Leinster have made light of the loss of so many front-line internationals to record big wins over Zebre and the Kings, with the likes of Jack Dunne, Hugh O’Sullivan, Patrick Patterson and Ronan Kelleher the latest academy players to seize their chance.

21-year-old hooker Kelleher made his senior debut against the Kings and in doing so became the 54th player used by Cullen already this term, just one short of last season’s tally as the province stormed to a Pro14 and Champions Cup double.

The serious business is still a while away yet but Leinster are already in incredibly strong shape in both competitions, knowing a bonus-point win under Friday night lights at the RDS would be their fifth in their last six outings.

While they have all but assured themselves of a home semi-final in the Pro14 given their lead over second-placed Benetton with just five regular season rounds remaining, there are still so many fascinating subplots to follow each time Leinster take to the field.  

The prospect of young, home-grown players coming through a revered system and graduating to make senior honours is an exciting one and will never get old for the RDS faithful, who will arrive in anticipation again on Friday night.

O’Sullivan was outstanding on the occasion of his 10th senior appearance against the Kings before former Blackrock College nine Patterson wasted little time in making his mark on his first RDS appearance, scoring a late try to embellish his night to remember.

Further opportunities are likely to be on offer in round 17 as the defending champions bid to finish off this three-game block in style, maintaining that winning momentum into their trip to Edinburgh after the Six Nations and then the Champions Cup quarter-final date with Ulster at the end of next month.

Among those training with Cullen’s squad yesterday were Ireland U20s stars Harry Byrne — who is awaiting his first senior cap — and Scott Penny, the flanker having made a real impression in his four Pro14 appearances in blue to date. 

Even without 15 players to Joe Schmidt’s Ireland, and the injuries to other experienced members of the squad such as Joe Tomane and Dave Kearney, Leinster’s unrivalled reservoir of talent ensures there is absolutely no let-up on any given week.

The back row unit of Josh Murphy, Max Deegan and Caelan Doris were outstanding against the Kings. As was man of the match Ed Byrne and Ross Byrne in pulling the strings. Not to mention Conor O’Brien in midfield. 

“There are many young players and they have had the opportunity to go out and perform,” backs coach Felipe Contepomi says.

Felipe Contepomi Backs coach Felipe Contepomi. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It’s a great opportunity to see some young talent and also to work with them and as a coach, you always try to give something to the player for them to improve.

“We want to get the best out of them and these are great weeks to do that. The young players are like sponges, they come and they get all the information and you start seeing those things on the pitch. As a coach, they’re interesting and challenging weeks.”

Stuart Lancaster has previously spoken about the enjoyment of getting to work with the province’s younger players for sustained periods of time, and certainly the growth in prospects such as O’Sullivan, O’Brien and Penny — to name just three — this term is a reward for Leinster’s investment in youth.

While Scott Fardy and Rory O’Loughlin are expected to come back into the starting XV on Friday night, adding further experience to a side which could also include Fergus McFadden, James Lowe, Ross Molony, Andrew Porter and James Tracy, opportunity abounds every time a player pulls on a blue jersey.

There is a battle for positions all over the park, no more so than at out-half where Ross Byrne has rebounded from the disappointment of missing out on Six Nations involvement to guide Leinster to back-to-back bonus-point wins during this block. 

Ciaran Frawley is also pushing for further exposure in the pivot while Harry Byrne, having stood out for the U20s during their three championship victories to date, must also be in the running for a first call-up.

Byrne, the older one, will be keen to continue in the number 10 jersey though.

“Ross is a very mature rugby player for his age and a very mature guy,” Contepomi continued. “He said it himself, the Ireland call is something that he cannot control himself. What he can control is getting better and better and that’s what he’s trying to do. I think he’s achieving that.

He has a lot more to improve but he’s getting some solid performances and that’s all he can do. He has got it right in his mind, instead of getting angry or annoyed or depressed or frustrated, he has chosen the right way to do it. He has chosen to go out and keep working hard and keep getting better.

There’s nothing else you can do in this Leinster environment other than focus on getting better because there’s always someone else snapping at your heels, ready to take the jersey if given a sniff. 

It’s that competition which consistently drives standards and while Leinster have afforded themselves some margin for error in the Pro14, there is no sense that they will take the foot off the gas now.

“When you’re on top of every competition, everyone wants to bring you down,” Contepomi added.

“That’s the nature of competing. What we don’t want to do is to slip down. For us, as much as the players need to understand it’s a responsibility and an opportunity, that’s what we try to do every week. We don’t look at the table at the moment, it won’t help.

“At the end of the day, you want to get into those winning habits and mode and performing and getting better on the match day. That will put you in a better position for the final part of the season.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    FOOTBALL
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie