RFU chief admits Felix Jones' resignation was 'totally unexpected'

RFU CHIEF EXECUTIVE Bill Sweeney has admitted that Felix Jones’ resignation as England defence coach ”came out of the blue”.

The former Ireland international resigned from Steve Borthwick’s coaching set-up last month, with The Times reporting the 37-year-old had become “unhappy with an unstable working environment.”

Jones’ appointment had been seen as a major coup for the RFU, with the Dubliner impressing at Munster before playing a key role with the Springboks as Rassie Erasmus’ men won back-t0-back World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

However Jones lasted just eight Test matches with England, his resignation arriving shortly after highly-rated athletic coach Aled Walters quit Borthwick’s set-up to join Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

Jones will be in demand as he plots his next move but speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live yesterday, Sweeney confirmed the Seapoint clubman remains on a 12-month contract with the RFU.

“Felix is on a 12-month contract so from the moment he announced his resignation he is committed to us for 12 months,” Sweeney said.

“We are in discussion about what we do in that transition period.

“It has been deeply disappointing and I won’t beat any bones about that. You saw with the performances in New Zealand and at the end of the Six Nations great momentum and good energy.

“You have a great squad of players now with a blend of experience and young players. The mood in the camp is great and it’s a fun environment to be in.

“It was totally unexpected but these things happen in sport and we will move on and make the necessary changes to rectify it.”