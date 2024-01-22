England's Borthwick hails Felix Jones' 'groundbreaking knowledge'

ENGLAND BOSS STEVE Borthwick says new defence coach Felix Jones has made an immediate impression on the English players ahead of the Six Nations.

Former Ireland and Munster fullback Jones has joined Borthwick’s staff after helping South Africa to back-to-back World Cup titles.

The 36-year-old Irishman was previously the attack coach with Munster but he is now out to make a big impact on the other side of the ball with England, who open their Six Nations campaign away to Italy in two weekends’ time.

Jones will also be plotting a way to shut down Ireland’s attack in their Round 4 clash at Twickenham on 9 March.

Borthwick is excited to be working with a coach he raved about at today’s Six Nations launch in Jones’ native Dublin.

“He’s one of the most intense people I have ever met and if I can tell you that, it’s saying something,” said Borthwick.

“Meeting with him, being on the phone with him, having a conversation with him for an hour, and not getting a word in because he has so much rugby knowledge it is unreal.

“And a work ethic that is astounding. And I have seen people who have worked very hard. This guy, I don’t know whether he sleeps. Because the amount of material that he works through, the amount he sends me, what he talks about, so he has the work ethic.

“And he has the knowledge. His understanding of areas of the game. We were sat the other day looking at some stuff on his laptop, where he was picking apart and area of the game. Picking it apart, an area of contact, and showing things that I don’t think I’ve ever heard any other coach discuss.

“So I think he has an incredible work ethic and that knowledge is groundbreaking that he has.

“And when he presented to the players last week, the room has that deathly silence. When a coach is presenting up front, I usually come down the sides just to be able to scan across the players.

“Hardly blinking and transfixed by what he is saying. That ability to do that is superb. So work ethic, incredible knowledge and grasp of concepts and he has the players’ attention.”