'It’s not a deal... I've coached against Ireland twice before'

FELIX JONES HAS been in this position before very recently. He coached against his native Ireland during last year’s World Cup when he was still running South Africa’s attack.

So Jones has useful experience of how hard Ireland are to beat. Farrell’s men edged a brilliant battle that day in Paris. Jones now takes another shot at the Irish in his new guise as England’s defence coach.

The change of roles is a fascinating one for Jones and it was interesting to see him in his England gear today at Twickenham ahead of Ireland’s visit in the Six Nations today.

“It’s not a deal, it’s been done before, I’ve coached against Ireland twice before,” said Jones of facing Ireland.

“There’s plenty of ex-English coaching staff members on the Irish team as well. It’s just the way it is.”

Jones hasn’t spent any time thinking about facing the country he played for 13 times because he’s been busy trying to iron out the issues in England’s new aggressive defensive system.

The 36-year-old has implemented a style that is extremely similar to the Springboks’ blitz and though England have had some big successes so far in this Six Nations, there have been several defensive slips that have resulted in try concessions.

Jones knows England will need to be much better against this Ireland attack.

“It will be considerable because Ireland are a great team, their record speaks for itself,” said Jones of the performance that will be required.

“I think it’s two games in 22 that they’ve lost, so their ability to score tries from all over the field is impressive to see, the skillsets of the players, every single player is an option, a passing option, multiple players at the line, behind the line, kicking options. So they’ve a very complete attack.”

Jones speaking at Twickenham today. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Jones is clear on what it is he wants England fans to see in this new English defence.

“I think effort is probably the biggest thing,” he said this afternoon.

“Effort and commitment are the two biggest. Hopefully, anyone watching the game can see that players won’t be giving up on lost causes, players will be trying to put opposition’s skillset under pressure, and being fully committed to what we agree upon.”

Despite the obvious errors, Jones has been encouraged by what he has seen from the English players so far.

“It’s a little bit of a system that some of them may not be used to from their club sides, but it’s been met with a lot of energy and commitment to improve upon errors and stretching skillsets.

“It’s not just about stretching skillsets in attack, sometimes you have to stretch skillsets in defence as well. I’d say the general commitment has been great.”

Leinster defence coach Jacques Nienaber, who Jones worked with in the Springboks set-up, has said it will take 14 weeks for his new system to fully click for the Irish province, but Jones has no such timeframe in mind for England.

“I’ve heard Jacques say that a few times, and I think I’ve also heard him say he probably shouldn’t have said that out loud,” said Jones with a smile.

Funnily enough, Jones’ good friend and former Munster colleague Jerry Flannery is now working as a defence coach in international rugby, having joined the Springboks to succeed Nienaber.

Jones is sure the Limerick man will make a strong impact.

“I think he’s an amazing coach,” said Jones of Flannery. “He’s made a big decision moving over here to the UK a couple of years ago, he won a Premiership with Harlequins.

“They’ve been tracking well defensively and I think he’ll go great.”