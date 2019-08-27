South Africa looking to appoint Felix Jones to coaching team - reports

SOUTH AFRICA ARE hoping to name Felix Jones as their new attack coach, according to reports.

With just weeks to go before the 2019 World Cup, Swys de Bruin stepped down from his role due to personal reasons earlier this month.

That means head coach Rassie Erasmus is in the market for a replacement ahead of the tournament in Japan.

According to a number of reports in the South African media, he looks set to be reunited with former Ireland international Jones, who left Munster’s coaching staff along with Jerry Flannary back in June.

Erasmus and Jones previously worked together at the province, and the 32-year-old Dubliner is believed to have turned down the chance to join the Springboks’ backroom staff while still under contract at Munster.

If Jones arrives, he will also link up with former Munster coaches Jacques Nienaber and Aled Waters.