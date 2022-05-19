Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

Female referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time

Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan have been included on Fifa’s official list.

By Press Association Thursday 19 May 2022, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 745 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5768375
The World Cut takes place in Qatar in December.
Image: PA
The World Cut takes place in Qatar in December.
The World Cut takes place in Qatar in December.
Image: PA

FEMALE REFEREES HAVE been selected to officiate at a men’s World Cup finals for the first time.

Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan have been included on Fifa’s official list of 36 referees for the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Three women are also on the list of 69 assistant referees – Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the United States.

“This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at FIFA men’s junior and senior tournaments,” the chairman of Fifa’s referees’ committee Pierluigi Collina said.

“In this way, we clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender. I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.

“They deserve to be at the Fifa World Cup because they constantly perform at a really high level, and that’s the important factor for us.”

Frappart has refereed in the men’s Champions League and the 2019 Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea.

English referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor have also been selected.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The pair took charge of matches at Euro 2020, with Taylor receiving huge praise after his swift response to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest in the group match against Finland.

Discussions are understood to still be ongoing over the use of semi-automated offside technology at the finals.

The technology was tested at the Club World Cup earlier this year and the Arab Cup last year.

Fifa has named 24 video assistant referees (VARs) for the finals, none of whom are British.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie