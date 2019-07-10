This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fenerbahce distance themselves from signing Mesut Ozil

The Super Lig side released a statement saying they could not afford the German international.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 2:49 PM
40 minutes ago 741 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4718846
Ozil has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ozil has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.
Ozil has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FENERBAHCE HAVE DISTANCED themselves from reports linking them with Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, with the Turkish club adamant they cannot afford the former Germany international playmaker.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, and although he has been a key player for much of that time, he has also polarised opinion among the club’s supporters due to a perceived lack of work ethic when the going gets tough.

After an underwhelming season under Unai Emery last term, media speculation had suggested Arsenal are willing to offload the 30-year-old in order to lighten their wage bill, but Fenerbahce insist rumours of a loan move are wide of the mark.

A statement from the Super Lig side read: “Mesut Ozil, with his career and standing, successfully represents our country abroad [Ozil is of Turkish ancestry]. He is an important value known with the identity of Fenerbahce.

“However, Fenerbahce does not have a proposal for Mesut Ozil. Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties.

Our president, Ali Koc, made statements on the subject in the WinWin program held on 20 June and emphasised that this could not be realised in the short term.

Ozil signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract in February last year, as the Gunners managed to prevent him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

That was seen as a major coup, particularly given the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January 2018, but Ozil’s form has not recovered as expected.

Following Emery’s arrival, Ozil failed to consistently impress and he was left out of the team on numerous occasions, making only 20 Premier League starts in 2018-19.

Arsenal’s next clash sees them take in a pre-season friendly with the Colorado Rapids next Tuesday before taking part in the International Champions Cup, the Emirates Cup and the Joan Gamper Cup in Barcelona ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners start the 2019/20 English top-flight campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on 11 August, with Europa League commitments set to begin in mid-September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie