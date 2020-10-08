BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 8 October 2020
Neale Fenn departs Cork City as Colin Healy tasked with managing survival bid

The decision was ‘mutually agreed’ the club say.

By Adrian Russell Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 10:22 AM
https://the42.ie/5227284
Fenn and Joe Gamble endured a tough stint in charge.
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

MANAGER NEALE FENN has left Cork City, the relegation-threatened club, have confirmed. 

Fenn will be replaced by Turners Cross favourite Colin Healy, while assistant manager Joe Gamble also exits.  

City are rooted to the bottom of the Airtricity League Premier Division with five games left the play. 

“I’m disappointed to be leaving the club earlier than expected,” Fenn says in a statement. “I’d like to thank my backroom team and the club’s staff for all their help over the last year and also the fans who welcomed me back to the club last year with open arms. It’s been a very difficult season for all League of Ireland clubs and I wish Cork City FC all the best for the remainder of the season and will be keeping a very close eye on the last five games.”

A former league winner with the club in 2005, Fenn took over the reins as boss in August last year and guided the side to safety. 

This season, the Leesiders have only managed to pick up two wins in a shortened campaign and St Patrick’s Athletic’s 2-1 win at Turner’s Cross on Saturday was the latest blow to Fenn’s side’s survival ambitions.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Neale for his service and commitment to the club over the last year,” chairman Declan Carey said.

“He has helped us bring about major structural changes which will benefit the club long term and for that, we are grateful. Sadly, this year has had a number of impactful events which have derailed a lot of our plans. We are now in a battle to stay in the division. There are 15 points to play for and we hope now that that everyone will band together for what will be a hugely important three-week period for the whole club.”

Colin Healy’s first game in charge will be a trip to Dalymount to face high-flying Bohemians on Friday.

