Manchester City victory in the title race 'the better of two evils' for Rio Ferdinand

‘This is the worst possible case scenario for someone that likes, supports and has played for Man United.’

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 10:18 AM
Rio Ferdinand would prefer to see Manchester City prevail ahead of Mo Salah and Liverpool.
Image: Michael Regan
Image: Michael Regan

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED defender Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester City to win the Premier League ahead of Liverpool this season.

The Reds currently lead the reigning champions by two points in the table, having played a game more, with only two months of the 2018-19 season remaining.

Liverpool are vying for a first title triumph in 29 years, but an inconsistent run of form since the turn of the year has seen Jurgen Klopp’s men relinquish a seven-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Despite their recent form, this year’s title race looks set to go down to the wire, with Ferdinand reluctantly routing for United’s neighbours to ultimately beat their fierce rivals.

“This is the worst possible case scenario for someone that likes Man United, supports Man United and has played for Man United, and I’m a pundit that’s got to speak about it publicly and squirm and what not,” the former England defender told the Daily Mirror.

“So the better of the two evils is Manchester City winning the league as I’ve seen it, I’ve been part of it.”

Liverpool still have to negotiate tough fixtures against Tottenham, Chelsea and Wolves between now and May, while also competing in the latter stages of the Champions League.

City, meanwhile, have a trio of clashes with Tottenham to look forward to, starting with a two-legged European Cup quarter-final at the start of April. Pep Guardiola’s side are relentlessly pursuing an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup.

Ferdinand went on to admit that while he is happy to see “the best team win” and that he would prefer not to have to watch Liverpool revel in Premier League glory due to his ongoing links with Manchester United.

“With Liverpool, it’s a different story,” he added. “There’s fans I didn’t even know supported Liverpool that have come back out of the woodwork after 20 years of being silent that are starting to speak before they’ve won anything, so it’d be a lot more painful to see them win the league.

“But listen, the best team will win it and whoever that is, well done.”

Liverpool’s first game back after the international break is their home encounter with Spurs on 31 March, while City take in a trip to Fulham the day before.

