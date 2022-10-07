Kildare veteran retires due to persistent knee injury

FERGAL CONWAY HAS decided to hang up his boots from inter-county football after a long career with Kildare.

Conway made his decision due to a persistent knee injury.

He made his senior debut for the Lilywhites in 2014 and went on to make 98 competitive appearances.

Conway also won a Leinster U21 title with Kildare in 2013.

“He was an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction,” a Kildare GAA statement said. “We thank Fergal for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA and wish him all the best for the future.”