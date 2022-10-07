Kildare veteran retires due to persistent knee injury

FERGAL CONWAY HAS decided to hang up his boots from inter-county football after a long career with Kildare.
Conway made his decision due to a persistent knee injury.
He made his senior debut for the Lilywhites in 2014 and went on to make 98 competitive appearances.
Conway also won a Leinster U21 title with Kildare in 2013.
“He was an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction,” a Kildare GAA statement said. “We thank Fergal for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA and wish him all the best for the future.”
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)