Friday 7 October 2022
Kildare veteran retires due to persistent knee injury

Fergal Conway made his debut in 2014.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 7 Oct 2022
Kildare's Fergal Conway.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

FERGAL CONWAY HAS decided to hang up his boots from inter-county football after a long career with Kildare. 

Conway made his decision due to a persistent knee injury.

He made his senior debut for the Lilywhites in 2014 and went on to make 98 competitive appearances. 

Conway also won a Leinster U21 title with Kildare in 2013.

“He was an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction,” a Kildare GAA statement said. “We thank Fergal for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA and wish him all the best for the future.”

