'It's disappointing' - Hurling referee Fergal Horgan retires from inter-county game

TIPPERARY’S FERGAL HORGAN has announced his retirement from inter-county refereeing, expressing his disappointment at the ‘lack of appointments’ he has received in recent years.

Horgan made the announcement in an interview on Tipp Mid West Radio. The Knockavilla Kickhams club man was the referee for three All-Ireland senior hurling finals in recent times – the 2017 decider where Galway defeated Waterford, the 2020 final where Limerick overcame Waterford and the 2021 final when Limerick retained their title as they beat Cork.

In addition Horgan refereed the 2017 All-Ireland club hurling final when Dublin’s Cuala saw off Clare’s Ballyea and the decider two years later that saw Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks despatch Galway’s St Thomas.

During his playing days Horgan was in goal when Tipperary won the All-Ireland minor hurling title in 1996 and went on to play at senior level for the county.

“It’s disappointing from my point of view,” said Horgan.

“I worked hard over the past few years and hadn’t got the appointments from Croke Park that I thought I should have got. No one has a right to get any match I suppose.”

