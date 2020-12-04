BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tipperary native Fergal Horgan appointed as All-Ireland hurling final referee

Liam Gordon of Galway will officiate the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 4 Dec 2020, 1:54 PM
1 hour ago 942 Views 1 Comment
Fergal Horgan will be the man in the middle for this year's final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Fergal Horgan will be the man in the middle for this year's final.
Fergal Horgan will be the man in the middle for this year's final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced that Tipperary native Fergal Horgan will take charge of this year’s All-Ireland SHC final between Waterford and Limerick at Croke Park on 13 December [throw-in, 3.30pm]

Liam Gordon from Galway will officiate in the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Antrim and Kerry, which will precede the senior showpiece at 1pm in GAA headquarters.

This will be Horgan’s second time to referee the senior decider, having previously been the man in the middle for the 2017 All-Ireland final between Galway and Waterford.

He has also refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2014, and the All Ireland senior club finals of 2017 and 2019.

In this year’s championship, Horgan took charge of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Waterford and Kilkenny, the Leinster Final between Kilkenny and Galway as well as the Munster championship clash of Clare and Limerick. 

His umpires on the day will be John Ryan of the Cashel King Cormacs club, Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Seán Bradshaw, who all come from the Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Cork’s Colm Lyons will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Paud O’Dwyer from Carlow and the sideline official will be Kilkenny’s Sean Cleere.

Gordon, who will referee the Joe McDonagh Cup final, is a member of the Killimor club.

In this year’s hurling championship, Gordon has refereed two senior fixtures — Tipperary v Limerick, as well as the meeting of Wexford and Clare.

His umpires on the day will be Damien Gibbons, Alan MaClearn, Cian Ryan and Timmy Forde, who are all members of the Killimor club.

Dublin’s Seán Stack will be the standby referee, the other linesman is Patrick Murphy from Carlow and the sideline official will be Dublin’s Thomas Gleeson.

