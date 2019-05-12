Ferguson set to face 'Cowboy' Cerrone as lightweight title picture takes shape

DONALD CERRONE IS set to take on fellow lightweight contender Tony Ferguson as the race for the UFC’s lightweight title begins to take shape.

The bout, slated for UFC 238 in Chicago on 8 June, would see perennial challenger Ferguson meet ‘Cowboy’ in a bout which many believe will decide the division’s number one contender spot.

Cerrone has lit up the 155lbs ranks since making a return from welterweight – picking up wins against Alex Hernandez and last year’s late title replacement for Ferguson, Al Iaquinta.

The self-styled ‘Dad Cerrone’ is 3-0 since becoming a father, something the 36-year-old says he is using as motivation to finally capture a piece of UFC gold. His dominant unanimous decision victory over Iaquita earned him a fifth Fight of the Night bonus of his UFC career.

Ferguson, meanwhile, has been on hiatus since his victory over Anthony Pettis last October to deal with issues in his personal life.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks set to meet Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242. Source: Jason Silva

‘El Cucuy’ has been booked to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on a number of occasions but both injury and weight-cut implications on the part of both fighters have scuppered the bout taking place.

Ferguson did feature as the co-main event for Khabib’s lightweight title defence against Conor McGregor late last year.

UFC 238 is set for United Centre in Chicago. Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo headlines the card as he defends his title against Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title against Jessica Eye in the co-main event.

Khabib appears set to return to the Octagon later this year in a title unification fight with Dustin Poirier. In a promo recently released by the promotion, it’s understood the pair will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242 on 7 September.

