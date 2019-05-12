This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ferguson set to face 'Cowboy' Cerrone as lightweight title picture takes shape

In his first bout since October, El Cucuy will take on one of the UFC’s most in-form fighters at 155lbs.

By Cian Roche Sunday 12 May 2019, 11:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,001 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4630835
Tony Ferguson (left) and Donald Cerrone.
Tony Ferguson (left) and Donald Cerrone.
Tony Ferguson (left) and Donald Cerrone.

DONALD CERRONE IS set to take on fellow lightweight contender Tony Ferguson as the race for the UFC’s lightweight title begins to take shape.

The bout, slated for UFC 238 in Chicago on 8 June, would see perennial challenger Ferguson meet ‘Cowboy’ in a bout which many believe will decide the division’s number one contender spot.

Cerrone has lit up the 155lbs ranks since making a return from welterweight – picking up wins against Alex Hernandez and last year’s late title replacement for Ferguson, Al Iaquinta.

The self-styled ‘Dad Cerrone’ is 3-0 since becoming a father, something the 36-year-old says he is using as motivation to finally capture a piece of UFC gold. His dominant unanimous decision victory over Iaquita earned him a fifth Fight of the Night bonus of his UFC career.

Ferguson, meanwhile, has been on hiatus since his victory over Anthony Pettis last October to deal with issues in his personal life.

MMA 2016 - UFC 205 - New York Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks set to meet Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242. Source: Jason Silva

‘El Cucuy’ has been booked to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on a number of occasions but both injury and weight-cut implications on the part of both fighters have scuppered the bout taking place.

Ferguson did feature as the co-main event for Khabib’s lightweight title defence against Conor McGregor late last year.

UFC 238 is set for United Centre in Chicago. Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo headlines the card as he defends his title against Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title against Jessica Eye in the co-main event.

Khabib appears set to return to the Octagon later this year in a title unification fight with Dustin Poirier. In a promo recently released by the promotion, it’s understood the pair will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242 on 7 September.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie