This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A lot of clubs with great history could be lost' - Ferguson on global Super League plans

The legendary manager can’t see why clubs from England would be interested in the proposed competition.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 10:58 PM
4 minutes ago 105 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4933429
Alex Ferguson (file pic).
Alex Ferguson (file pic).
Alex Ferguson (file pic).

ALEX FERGUSON fears the extinction of ‘great’ English clubs if the Premier League’s giants join FIFA’s global Super League.

The governing body is currently in discussions about the new competition – which would see clubs leave their domestic leagues to participate.

Ferguson – who managed Manchester United to 38 trophies during a 26-year stint – believes a Super League isn’t an attractive option to Premier League clubs and warned that smaller teams could be forced out of the game if the new competition is implemented.

“I struggle to see why an English team would need to leave,” Ferguson told the BBC.

“Without question, it is money orientated, but surely this would not be attractive to our clubs in the Premier League, which at the moment is the best domestic league in world football and is well supported financially by Sky, BT and now Amazon.

“Furthermore, the attraction of playing in the Champions League is huge for players, coaches and fans alike, as it remains the ultimate test in club football.

“A lot of clubs with great history could be lost if their partners in the Premier League upped sticks. I strongly believe this is a realistic appraisal of the value of domestic football.”

Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez has had private discussions with FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino about the idea of a Super League, according to the New York Times.

However, plans for a proposed global competition are only in their infancy, with an agreement between FIFA and the clubs still a long way off.

The governing body are keen to expand the Club World Cup in 2021, from its current format of seven teams to 21 competitors – an idea that is heavily opposed by UEFA.

There has also been consultation from the European Clubs Association about altering the format of the UEFA Champions League from 2024.

The ECA plan is for the tournament to be a 32-team league, in which clubs play 10 matches against 10 different opponents, with eight teams qualifying for the knockout phase and 16 others going into a playoff to join them.

This season’s Champions League has seen all round-of-16 qualifiers hail from Europe’s top five leagues in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie