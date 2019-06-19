This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They told me I'd never play football again' - €48m Real Madrid signing's incredible journey

French defender Ferland Mendy has described how a hip operation threatened to end his career before it had begun.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 5:43 PM
11 minutes ago 597 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4689584
Mendy at his unveiling today.
Image: Manu Fernandez/AP/Press Association Images
Mendy at his unveiling today.
Mendy at his unveiling today.
Image: Manu Fernandez/AP/Press Association Images

BECOMING A REAL Madrid player is starting to sink in for Ferland Mendy, who opened up on his 10-year journey from being told he would never play football again to joining “the greatest club in the world”.

The France international completed a €48 million (£42.7m) transfer from Lyon last week , signing a contract that will keep him at Santiago Bernabeu until 2025.

At his presentation on Wednesday, Mendy described how he fought his way back from the brink of having his career ended by surgery to realising his ambition of playing for Los Blancos.

“When I was 15 I had a hip operation and they told me I would never play football again,” he told reporters.

I was in a wheelchair for a while and spent six or seven months in hospital for rehab. Now I’m at Real Madrid. It’s incredible.”

Mendy’s arrival has sparked speculation over the future of Madrid full-back Marcelo, who has previously been linked with Juventus to join up with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, but the new recruit is looking forward to learning from the Brazil international as he adapts to life in La Liga.

He also revealed compatriot Raphael Varane had offered to support him through his transition away from Ligue 1.

Imago 20190602 The 24-year-old is capped four times for France. Source: Imago/PA Images

“I’ve spoken to Varane and he told me it was the greatest club in the world,” said Mendy.

“He said he would help me to integrate well in the dressing room. That’s going to be easier for me as I play with him for France.

I’m very happy to be a part of Real Madrid. I know the quality of Marcelo. He’s had a great career and I’m going to learn a lot from him.”

Asked whether France team-mates Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe could be the next stars to arrive in Madrid, Mendy replied: “Why not?

“They’re high quality players but we haven’t spoken about Real Madrid. The only person I spoke about Real Madrid with is Varane.”

Signing for Lyon from Ligue 2 side Le Harve in 2017, Mendy made 79 appearances for the French giants in all competitions, scoring three goals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie