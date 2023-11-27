Blow to Fermanagh as key players opt out for 2024

FERMANAGH WILL BE without key players Seán Quigley and Ryan and Conall Jones for the 2024 season due to “unavoidable work and travel commitments”.

The news was confirmed by Fermanagh GAA on social media this afternoon.

It comes as a major blow to the Erne county, who are managed by Kieran Donnelly.

“Ryan and Conall Jones along with Seán Quigley have confirmed to Fermanagh senior football manager Kieran Donnelly that they are unavailable to the Fermanagh GAA senior football team in 2024,” a statement reads.

“They all have unavoidable work and travel commitments.

“Fermanagh GAA thank them for their services over the years and hope to see them back in the green jersey at some point in the years ahead.”

Quigley has been a leading scorer for the team since his inter-county debut in 2011.

Conall Jones has been a fellow star forward of late, while his older brother, Ryan, is a long-serving midfielder.

Another key attacker, Ciaran Corrigan, recently departed the set-up to go travelling.

Donnelly’s Fermanagh were promoted to Division Two of the National Football League in 2023.

They fell short to Cavan in the Division Three final at Croke Park, bowed out of the Ulster championship after a quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Derry and their Tailteann Cup journey came to a disappointing end at the hands of Laois in the preliminary quarter-final.

Fermanagh have been pitted against Armagh in the 2024 Ulster championship. The winners play Down or Antrim in the semi-final.