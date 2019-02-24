Fermanagh overcome five-point deficit to defeat 13-man Donegal and maintain unbeaten start

Fermanagh 0-13

Donegal 0-10

Chris McNulty reports from Letterkenny

SURVIVAL HAD BEEN the aim of Fermanagh’s spring – now, their ambitions might’ve become a little loftier.

Rory Gallagher’s side came from five points down to overcome 13-man Donegal in Letterkenny and maintain their unbeaten start in Division 2.

Gallagher got one over on his former colleagues as the Erne hit back to outscore 14-man Donegal 0-9 to 0-2 in the second half.

Caolan McGonagle was sent off for Donegal in the first half and they were down to 13 for ten minutes late in the second when Stephen McMenamin was black carded.

At that moment, Sean Quigley’s free brought Fermanagh to within a point and the nerves jangled around O’Donnell Park.

Fermanagh led for the first time in the 67th minute as Ciaran Corrigan, who had superb game, clipped over his fourth point.

Aidan Breen fisted over and Ultan Kelm raced clear, with Donegal bodies committed to their search for a means back into the tie, to seal a famous win.

McGonagle walked when he was given a second yellow card in the 19th minute.

Donegal led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time, with Jason McGee catching the eye as he looped over two fine long-range points.

Michael Langan stretched the lead for Donegal, but Fermanagh began to inch their way back into the game.

When Langan knocked over a 56th minute free, it would be wasteful Donegal’s final point of a forgettable afternoon.

Things were beginning to unravel even before McMenamin was sent to the sin-bin and Fermanagh piled misery on Donegal’s record at O’Donnell Park – where they’ve now won only twice in 15 attempts.

Scorers for Donegal: M Langan 0-4f. J McGee 0-2, E Gallagher, C Thompson (f), J Brennan, O Gallen 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fermanagh: C Corrigan 0-4, S Quigley (2f) 0-3 each, A Breen 0-2, C Jones, P McCusker, U Kelm 0-1 each.

Donegal

Mark Anthony McGinley

Stephen McMenamin

Brendan McCole

Eoghan Ban Gallagher

Caolan Ward

Eamonn Doherty

Ryan McHugh

Hugh McFadden

Jason McGee

Niall O’Donnell

Ciaran Thompson

Caolan McGonagle

Oisin Gallen

Michael Langan

Jamie Brennan.

Subs:

Paul Brennan for McGee (52)

Eoin McHugh for Doherty (56)

Leo McLoone for Gallen (62)

Peadar Mogan for Langan (70 +1).

Fermanagh

Thomas Treacy

Jonny Cassidy

Lee Cullen

Kane Connor

Ultan Kelm

James McMahon

Ciaran Corrigan

Che Cullen

Ryan Jones

Ryan Lyons

Declan McCusker

Aidan Breen

Daniel Teague

Conall Jones

Sean Quigley

Subs:

Kevin McDonnell for Teague (32)

Paul McCusker for Lyons (44)

Eamon McHugh for McDonnell (67)

Ryan Lyons for Breen (70 + 1)

Tiarnan Daly for Cassidy (70+3).

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh).