Napoli sign veteran striker Llorente after Man United links

Fernando Llorente in action for Tottenham.

NAPOLI HAVE SIGNED veteran Spanish striker Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season.

He returns to Italy four years after leaving Serie A champions Juventus.

“Benvenuto Fernando,” said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis when announcing the move on Twitter.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for Llorente over the summer, including Manchester United.

Tottenham were also reportedly considering re-signing the striker but Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won the race to his signature.

No details have been released but reports over the weekend suggested Llorente had agreed a two-year deal worth around €2.5 million per season.

- Omni