This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Napoli sign veteran striker Llorente after Man United links

The 34-year-old returns to Serie A four years after leaving Juventus.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Sep 2019, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,299 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4792093
Fernando Llorente in action for Tottenham.
Fernando Llorente in action for Tottenham.
Fernando Llorente in action for Tottenham.

NAPOLI HAVE SIGNED veteran Spanish striker Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season.

He returns to Italy four years after leaving Serie A champions Juventus.

“Benvenuto Fernando,” said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis when announcing the move on Twitter.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for Llorente over the summer, including Manchester United.

Tottenham were also reportedly considering re-signing the striker but Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won the race to his signature.

No details have been released but reports over the weekend suggested Llorente had agreed a two-year deal worth around €2.5 million per season.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie