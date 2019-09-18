This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen, 43, dies after battling motor neurone disease

Ricksen won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups with the Glasgow club.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 12:00 PM
48 minutes ago 1,326 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4814125
Fernando Ricksen at Rangers in 2002.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Fernando Ricksen at Rangers in 2002.
Fernando Ricksen at Rangers in 2002.
Image: EMPICS Sport

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CLUB Rangers have announced the death of Fernando Ricksen, their former right-back and captain.

Ricksen, who was capped 12 times by the Netherlands, passed away this morning at the age of 43. He had been battling motor neurone disease since 2013.

He joined the Glasgow club from AZ Alkmaar and had a successful six-year spell at Ibrox, which began in 2000 under compatriot Dick Advocaat.

Ricksen won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups, including a domestic treble in 2003. He also shared the SPFA Player of the Year award with Celtic’s John Hartson in 2005.

In 2006, the Dutch defender moved to Zenit St Petersburg, with whom he won the Russian Premier League and the Uefa Cup. He finished his career at Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands.

Since revealing his battle with motor neurone disease in 2013, he sought to raise awareness and funds for the Fernando Ricksen Foundation which aims to help other MND sufferers.

A benefit match, which was attended by over 41,000 fans, was held at Ibrox in January 2015 and raised £320,000, with the proceeds split between Ricksen, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

“The thoughts of everyone at Rangers is today with his wife Veronika, his daughter Isabella and all his family and friends,” said a Rangers FC statement.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie