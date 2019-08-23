This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I miss you already' - Iniesta pens emotional farewell letter to Torres as Spain legend retires

The pair played on opposing teams in the J-League today, with ‘El Nino’ making his final-ever appearance.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Aug 2019, 2:18 PM
29 minutes ago 897 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4779538
Torres and Iniesta shake hands.
Image: âìì°ñ]
Torres and Iniesta shake hands.
Torres and Iniesta shake hands.
Image: âìì°ñ]

ANDRES INIESTA HAS written an emotional farewell message to long-term international team-mate Fernando Torres, who played the final match of his professional career on Friday.

The 35-year-old, now at Japanese side Sagan Tosu, came up against a Vissel Kobe team featuring Iniesta and old strike partner David Villa in the final game of an 18-year career which has seen him lift the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Europa League.

Vissel Kobe won 6-1, with Iniesta on the scoresheet. 

With only two months between their birthdays, Torres and Iniesta had played together for Spain since youth level, and it was the former who found Cesc Fabregas to play in Iniesta for the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

Imago 20100711 Iniesta lifts the World Cup in 2010, with Torres (left) next to him. Source: Imago/PA Images

In a letter published in El Mundo, Iniesta wrote: “It’s very strange, I’d say beautifully strange. Here we both are, about to play your last game as a professional.

“I still have some left. Here we are, on the other side of the world. It’s as if life, funny as she is, had brought us all the way to Japan to say goodbye.

“Football brought us together more than 20 years ago, when we were children. Well, you will always be El Nino. And it will never separate us. We met when we had utopian dreams. That goal you scored us at the U16 European Championship with the national team in England.

I’ll never forget the gesture you made to dedicate that goal to me. I saw it on TV because I had to go home with an injury.”

After making his professional debut for Atletico Madrid in 2001, Torres went on to represent Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan and Sagan Tosu, as well as making more than 100 appearances for Spain.

With more than 250 club career goals to his name, he signed off with his final game in the J-League.

Japan Soccer Torres Marking each other during the game. Source: âìì°ñ]

Iniesta also recalled a gesture made by Torres when the pair were young. The striker wrote “Someday, you and I will win the World Cup together” on a Spain shirt after flopping at the U17 World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We began away from spotlights and cameras until we came to share thousands of experiences before winning a World Cup for our country.

When we meet in Spain, I’ll show you that shirt, that treasure that nobody else discovered. Although, it is true, there is no greater treasure than your friendship, Fernando.

“It’s been a wonderful journey. It has taken us to every corner of the world. And look where we are today. In Tosu, you and I playing a football match. One more. But it’s not just another one, it’s your last game, who knew?

“You face David Villa and I. Then you’ll go home. Yours are waiting for you, although you have to know that the ball will be sadder today than yesterday. “Enjoy everything that comes to you now and be happy. But how strange, Fernando. You haven’t left yet and I miss you already.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie