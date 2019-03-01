This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The two will be free to fight': Ferrari will allow Leclerc to challenge teammate Vettel

Sebastian Vettel’s status as ‘champion’ will not stop Charles Leclerc from competing, says team boss Mattia Binotto.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Mar 2019, 5:26 PM
Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc
FERRARI WILL ALLOW Charles Leclerc to take on team-mate Sebastian Vettel, even if there is an acknowledgement that the German may have to receive preferential treatment at times.

Rival Formula One team Mercedes drew criticism at times last year for their handling of Valtteri Bottas, who did not win a single race throughout 2018 and was ordered to allow Lewis Hamilton through on occasion.

And Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto prompted concern of a similar scenario at the start of the new Formula One season as he suggested “particular situations” would see the team side with Vettel.

However, clarifying his comments at F1 testing this week, Binotto added that this directive would not prevent Leclerc from challenging his colleague.

Italy: Formula 1 Test 2019 Charles Leclerc on track in Barcelona. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“I think that it’s good for Ferrari [if the two compete],” he told reporters.

“When you’ve got your intentions clear from the very start, at least you do not make mistakes when you may have a bigger situation.

Obviously the two will be free to fight. We will not ask Charles to be slow or Sebastian to be faster. We need both of them to run to the maximum, to try to do their best.

“But certainly, if there is a big situation at the start of the season, Sebastian is the one who’s got more experience.

Many years he’s with us, he’s already won championships, so he’s our champion.”

Leclerc is preparing for his first campaign with Ferrari, having debuted in F1 with Sauber last year. He replaces Kimi Raikkonen.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

