Irish U21 internationals to the fore as Derby squeeze by Salford in Cup thriller

Derby County celebrate their third goal in a roller-coaster tie with Salford.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 internationals Festy Ebosele and Louie Watson were to the fore as Derby County beat Salford City on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in their EFL Cup first round clash this evening.

Watson converted the decisive penalty to secure progression for Wayne Rooney’s side, with Ebosele – making his first senior start for the club – winning man-of-the-match award for an all-action performance that included being fouled for a penalty converted by Colin Kazim-Richards.

Derby trailed 2-0 and then 3-2 before Ravel Morrison made it 3-3 to send the game to spot kicks. Derby made eight changes and were behind after eight minutes when Jordan Turnbull headed in after Ashley Eastham flicked on a corner.

Salford scored again in the 14th minute when Josh Morris beat Allsop with a 20-yard shot that curled just inside his right-hand post.

Allsop saved from Conor McAleny but Derby pulled a goal back four minutes later when Isaac Hutchinson turned inside the box to fire low past Tom King.

Derby were much better in the second half and levelled in the 70th minute when Josh Lowe tripped Ebosele and Colin Kazim-Richards scored the penalty despite slipping as he ran up.

But Salford regained the lead four minutes later when Burgess was barged over by Craig Forsyth and Morris dispatched the penalty.

Derby equalised in the 82nd minute when Morrison fired into the top-left corner after his free-kick came back off the wall. That sent the game to spot kicks, but Watson kept his nerve to steer Derby to a 5-3 win on penalties.

Elsewhere, there was spot-kick disappointment for Irish goalkeeper Max O’Leary, as his Bristol City sider were beaten on penalties by Forest Green.

Bristol conceded a 96th-minute equaliser to send the game to spot-kicks at 2-2, and through O’Leary saved early in the shootout, Forest Green ultimately progressed in sudden death.

Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City, meanwhile, endured a scare to progress 3-2 against League Two Sutton United. Irish senior international Aiden O’Brien scored a penalty for Sunderland as they beat Port Vale 2-1.

Kieran Sadlier was on target for Rotherham United in a 2-1 loss to Accrington Stanley.

James McClean’s Stoke future remains mired in doubt as he was again left out of the match day squad for their 2-1 win over Fleetwood.

Irish players Shane McLoughlin and Anthony O’Connor were part of a Morecambe side that came from behind to earn a famous win against Blackburn Rovers.

Finally, former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster finally scored his first goal for Sheffield United in his 32nd appearance, as the Blades beat Carlisle United 1-0.

With reporting by PA