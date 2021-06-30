Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 30 June 2021
League Two move for brother of Ireland and Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher

Bradford City have signed 25-year-old centre-back Fiacre Kelleher on a two-year contract.

Image: Bradford City AFC

BRADFORD CITY HAVE brought in Irish defender Fiacre Kelleher on a two-year deal. 

The 25-year-old centre-back from Cork has joined the League Two club as a free agent, having spent last season with Wrexham.

Kelleher, who began his professional career at Celtic, made 42 appearances for Wrexham as they narrowly missed out on securing a play-off place in the National League.

He already has considerable experience of League Two, having captained Macclesfield Town while playing 79 times for the club in the division during a two-year spell.

His younger brother is Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín, who made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in the goalless draw with Hungary earlier this month.

Discussing his move to Bradford, the former Ireland youth international told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be here. It has happened quite quickly, but the gaffer was very positive about the project he wants to start. Once he had told me all his plans, I was desperate to come on board and I just cannot wait to get going.

“I am a passionate player who is very competitive, will get stuck in and fight to the very last minute. I am vocal on and off the pitch and will look to do my job as well as I can.

“I want to bring consistency and am fully bought in to the plan in place. I want to help make sure we hit our goals and achieve our objective of promotion.”

In a bid to end a three-year stay in League Two, Bradford have appointed Derek Adams – who recently steered Morecambe to promotion to League One – as their new manager.

“We are pleased to have Fiacre through the door as our seventh summer signing, as our squad continues to take shape ahead of next season,” said Adams.

“He is a strong character who, on the back of an impressive season at Wrexham, will add even more fierce competition to our defensive line.

“Fiacre is another player who adopts a win-at-all costs mentality, which will be essential if we are to be a successful side this season.

“His physicality and dominance in the air brings another dimension to our game and we are looking forward to working with him over the next two years and beyond.”

