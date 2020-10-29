BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

France move Fickou to wing as 21-year-old Vincent starts against Ireland

Fullback Anthony Bouthier has been deemed fit to start in Paris.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 10:44 AM
1 hour ago 3,017 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5248021
Fickou moves to the wing for the French.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Fickou moves to the wing for the French.
Fickou moves to the wing for the French.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FRANCE HAVE MOVED Gaël Fickou to the left wing for their Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday in Paris, with 21-year-old Arthur Vincent coming into the number 12 shirt as a result.

26-year-old Fickou has been excellent in the midfield for France alongside Virimi Vakatawa but head coach Fabien Galthié has opted to break up that partnership again as a result of an injury to wing Teddy Thomas.

With Thomas ruled out of the Ireland clash, Fickou moves to the left wing, where he played twice earlier this year and at other several times during his 55-cap Test career.

That switch means Montpellier man Vincent comes into the starting XV to win his sixth cap in Saturday’s contest at Stade de France. Vincent made his France debut earlier this year in the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, fullback Anthony Bouthier has been deemed fit to start this weekend despite sustaining a head injury in last weekend’s win over Wales.

Exciting La Rochelle flyer Arthur Retière is included on the bench. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

France (v Ireland)

15. Anthony Bouthier
14. Vincent Rattez
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Arthur Vincent
11. Gaël Fickou
10. Romain Ntamack 
9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille
2. Julien Marchand
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Bernard le Roux 
5. Paul Willemse
6. François Cros
7. Charles Ollivon (captain)
8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Camille Chat
17. Jean-Baptiste Gros 
18. Demba Bamba
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Dylan Cretin 
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Arthur Retière
23. Thomas Ramos.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie