France move Fickou to wing as 21-year-old Vincent starts against Ireland

FRANCE HAVE MOVED Gaël Fickou to the left wing for their Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday in Paris, with 21-year-old Arthur Vincent coming into the number 12 shirt as a result.
26-year-old Fickou has been excellent in the midfield for France alongside Virimi Vakatawa but head coach Fabien Galthié has opted to break up that partnership again as a result of an injury to wing Teddy Thomas.
With Thomas ruled out of the Ireland clash, Fickou moves to the left wing, where he played twice earlier this year and at other several times during his 55-cap Test career.
That switch means Montpellier man Vincent comes into the starting XV to win his sixth cap in Saturday’s contest at Stade de France. Vincent made his France debut earlier this year in the Six Nations.
Meanwhile, fullback Anthony Bouthier has been deemed fit to start this weekend despite sustaining a head injury in last weekend’s win over Wales.
Exciting La Rochelle flyer Arthur Retière is included on the bench.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
France (v Ireland):
15. Anthony Bouthier
14. Vincent Rattez
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Arthur Vincent
11. Gaël Fickou
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont
1. Cyril Baille
2. Julien Marchand
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Bernard le Roux
5. Paul Willemse
6. François Cros
7. Charles Ollivon (captain)
8. Grégory Alldritt
Replacements:
16. Camille Chat
17. Jean-Baptiste Gros
18. Demba Bamba
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Dylan Cretin
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Arthur Retière
23. Thomas Ramos.
COMMENTS (1)