France move Fickou to wing as 21-year-old Vincent starts against Ireland

Fickou moves to the wing for the French.

Fickou moves to the wing for the French.

FRANCE HAVE MOVED Gaël Fickou to the left wing for their Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday in Paris, with 21-year-old Arthur Vincent coming into the number 12 shirt as a result.

26-year-old Fickou has been excellent in the midfield for France alongside Virimi Vakatawa but head coach Fabien Galthié has opted to break up that partnership again as a result of an injury to wing Teddy Thomas.

With Thomas ruled out of the Ireland clash, Fickou moves to the left wing, where he played twice earlier this year and at other several times during his 55-cap Test career.

That switch means Montpellier man Vincent comes into the starting XV to win his sixth cap in Saturday’s contest at Stade de France. Vincent made his France debut earlier this year in the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, fullback Anthony Bouthier has been deemed fit to start this weekend despite sustaining a head injury in last weekend’s win over Wales.

Exciting La Rochelle flyer Arthur Retière is included on the bench.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

France (v Ireland):

15. Anthony Bouthier

14. Vincent Rattez

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Arthur Vincent

11. Gaël Fickou

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Bernard le Roux

5. Paul Willemse

6. François Cros

7. Charles Ollivon (captain)

8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Camille Chat

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Demba Bamba

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Dylan Cretin

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Arthur Retière

23. Thomas Ramos.