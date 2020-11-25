Bielsa and Klopp shortlisted for Fifa's men’s coach of the year award

Marcelo Bielsa has been named on Fifa's shortlist for men’s coach of the year.

LEEDS MANAGER MARCELO Bielsa and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have both been named on the five-man shortlist for Fifa men’s coach of the year.

World football’s governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards, with the winners set to be announced at The Best Fifa Football Awards on 17 December.

Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best Fifa men’s coach, having led Leeds to the Championship title to end their long Premier League absence.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui are also in consideration after winning the Champions League and Europa League respectively, along with Klopp and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane after their domestic title triumphs.

Future England manager Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women’s coach award along with Emma Hayes, who has three of her Chelsea players shortlisted for women’s player of the year.

Ji So-yun, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are joined on the shortlist by Manchester City’s England international Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.

Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea are nominated for The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper, with Alisson Becker the only Premier League stopper to be shortlisted for the men’s equivalent.

There are four Liverpool players in the running for The Best Fifa men’s player accolade, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is also among the nominees along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

The Best Fifa Women’s Player

Lucy Bronze

Delphine Cascarino

Caroline Graham Hansen

Pernille Harder

Jennifer Hermoso

Ji So-yun

Sam Kerr

Saki Kumagai

Dzsenifer Marozsan

Vivianne Miedema

Wendie Renard

The Best Fifa Men’s Player

Thiago Alcantara

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Neymar

Sergio Ramos

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

The Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger

Sarah Bouhaddi

Christiane Endler

Hedvig Lindahl

Alyssa Naeher

Ellie Roebuck

The Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker

Thibaut Courtois

Keylor Navas

Manuel Neuer

Jan Oblak

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The Best Fifa Women’s Coach

Lluis Cortes

Rita Guarino

Emma Hayes

Stephan Lerch

Hege Riise

Jean-Luc Vasseur

Sarina Wiegman

The Best Fifa Men’s Coach