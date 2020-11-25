BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 25 November 2020
Bielsa and Klopp shortlisted for Fifa's men’s coach of the year award

The winners will be announced at The Best Fifa Football Awards on 17 December.

By Press Association Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 10:43 AM
46 minutes ago 469 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5278166
Image: PA
Marcelo Bielsa has been named on Fifa's shortlist for men’s coach of the year.
Image: PA

LEEDS MANAGER MARCELO Bielsa and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have both been named on the five-man shortlist for Fifa men’s coach of the year.

World football’s governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards, with the winners set to be announced at The Best Fifa Football Awards on 17 December.

Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best Fifa men’s coach, having led Leeds to the Championship title to end their long Premier League absence.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui are also in consideration after winning the Champions League and Europa League respectively, along with Klopp and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane after their domestic title triumphs.

Future England manager Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women’s coach award along with Emma Hayes, who has three of her Chelsea players shortlisted for women’s player of the year.

Ji So-yun, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are joined on the shortlist by Manchester City’s England international Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.

Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea are nominated for The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper, with Alisson Becker the only Premier League stopper to be shortlisted for the men’s equivalent.

There are four Liverpool players in the running for The Best Fifa men’s player accolade, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is also among the nominees along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

The Best Fifa Women’s Player

  • Lucy Bronze
  • Delphine Cascarino
  • Caroline Graham Hansen
  • Pernille Harder
  • Jennifer Hermoso
  • Ji So-yun
  • Sam Kerr
  • Saki Kumagai
  • Dzsenifer Marozsan
  • Vivianne Miedema
  • Wendie Renard

The Best Fifa Men’s Player

  • Thiago Alcantara
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Sadio Mané
  • Kylian Mbappé
  • Lionel Messi
  • Neymar
  • Sergio Ramos
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Virgil van Dijk

The Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper

  • Ann-Katrin Berger
  • Sarah Bouhaddi
  • Christiane Endler
  • Hedvig Lindahl
  • Alyssa Naeher
  • Ellie Roebuck

The Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper

  • Alisson Becker
  • Thibaut Courtois
  • Keylor Navas
  • Manuel Neuer
  • Jan Oblak
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The Best Fifa Women’s Coach

  • Lluis Cortes
  • Rita Guarino
  • Emma Hayes
  • Stephan Lerch
  • Hege Riise
  • Jean-Luc Vasseur
  • Sarina Wiegman

The Best Fifa Men’s Coach

  • Marcelo Bielsa
  • Hans-Dieter Flick
  • Jürgen Klopp
  • Julen Lopetegui
  • Zinedine Zidane

Press Association

