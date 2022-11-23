Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

Fifa open disciplinary case against Ecuador fans over alleged homophobic chanting

The disciplinary case follows days after Fifa outlawed the wearing of a rainbow-coloured One Love armband by players.

Gavin Cooney reports from Qatar
10 minutes ago 968 Views 1 Comment
Fifa announced the disciplinary action against Ecuador this morning (file photo).
Fifa announced the disciplinary action against Ecuador this morning (file photo).
Image: Mike Egerton

FIFA HAVE OPENED a disciplinary case against the Ecuador FA over alleged homophobic chanting by their supporters during Sunday’s World Cup Group A victory over Qatar. 

Fifa announced the disciplinary action this morning, citing Article 13 of their Disciplinary Code, under which they punish discriminatory chanting. 

The42 understands that the case is related to allegedly homophobic chanting by a section of the Ecuador support, and is not related to those same supporters’ widely-viewed chants of ‘We want beer’, following the last-minute decision to remove beer kiosks from stadiums. 

The investigation may not be completed until after the World Cup, and, if the incident is deemed worthy of punishment, it will most likely come in the form of a fine. Any punishment affecting Ecuador’s players on the pitch is highly unlikely. 

This case means Fifa may punish homophobic chanting in a country which criminalises homosexuality.

Meanwhile, the German FA are taking legal advice over Fifa’s decision to ban European nations from wearing a rainbow-coloured ‘One Love’ armband. The captains of all European sides aside from France planned to wear the armband for the World Cup, to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. On the day before the tournament began, however, Fifa introduced a set of armbands bearing different slogans, instructing all captains to wear them under punishment of an in-game booking. 

Following that intervention, the relevant European sides announced they would not wear the One Love armband as they did not want to put their players in a position whereby they would be booked. 

The decision was heavily criticised by Jan Vertonghen of Belgium, who have also been asked to remove the word ‘Love’ from their jersey for commercial reasons. 

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“It’s an experience I’ve never felt in football before. I feel controlled. I’m afraid to even say something about this.

“We’re just saying normal things about racism and discrimination and if you can’t even say things about it, that says it all.

“I want to appear on the pitch tomorrow, so I’ll leave it at that.”

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from Qatar
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie