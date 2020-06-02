This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fifa urges leagues to use 'common sense' on disciplining players over George Floyd protests

The German Football Association is investigating players displaying political messages during matches.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 2:10 PM
33 minutes ago 231 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5112819
Jadon Sancho's message in honour of George Floyd.
Image: PA
Jadon Sancho's message in honour of George Floyd.
Jadon Sancho's message in honour of George Floyd.
Image: PA

FIFA HAS CALLED on leagues to use “common sense” when deciding whether to discipline footballers for displaying political messages after several players in the German Bundesliga called for justice for George Floyd during matches.

“FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case,” world football’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

After scoring in his team’s win at Paderborn on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund’s English winger Jadon Sancho lifted his shirt to reveal the message “Justice for George Floyd”.

His team-mate Achraf Hakimi and Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie expressed similar calls for justice, while Borussia Moenchengladbach’s French forward Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring for his team in memory of Floyd.

Floyd died last week after a white policeman in Minneapolis kneeled on the handcuffed man’s neck for several minutes. The incident has sparked days of violent protests across the United States.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the sport’s lawmakers, bans players from showing “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images”.

However, pointing to its own anti-racism campaigns, FIFA intimated that no action should necessarily be taken against Sancho, Hakimi or McKennie.

“The application of the laws of the game approved by the IFAB is left for the competitions organisers which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events,” FIFA said.

The German Football Association (DFB) is investigating the players in line with IFAB’s laws, although president Fritz Keller said he understood their actions.

“If people are discriminated against because of the colour of their skin, it is unbearable,” said Keller.

“If they die as a result of the colour of their skin, then I am deeply disturbed. The victims of racism need all of our solidarity.”

Sancho was booked after revealing the message to mark scoring against Paderborn, although the DFB has said the yellow card was actually because he lifted his shirt over his head.

“This is defined under rule number 12 as behaviour that is clearly against the rules and should be seen as independent of any political message,” said Lutz Michael Froehlich, head of the elite referees unit of the DFB.

“For referees it is not possible to make a judgement during a match about political, religious or personal slogans, messages or pictures,” Froehlich added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie