BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 26 March 2021
Advertisement

Fifa won't punish Germany for human rights protest aimed at Qatar

The German team lined up to display the message before Thursday’s 3-0 win over Iceland.

By AFP Friday 26 Mar 2021, 11:59 AM
51 minutes ago 637 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5392611
The German team wore the t-shirts ahead of their game against Iceland on Thursday.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The German team wore the t-shirts ahead of their game against Iceland on Thursday.
The German team wore the t-shirts ahead of their game against Iceland on Thursday.
Image: DPA/PA Images

WORLD FOOTBALL’S GOVERNING body Fifa on Friday said it will not sanction the German national team for its T-shirt protest in support of human rights before a World Cup qualifier.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew said he supported the players after they wore black T-shirts with white lettering to spell out “Human Rights”, aimed at 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar, before Thursday’s 3-0 win over Iceland.

“It was a sign that we stand up for all human rights in the world, no matter where,” said Loew after the qualifier in Duisburg.

Fifa prohibits political statements during its matches, but the governing body told AFP subsidiary SID they will not sanction the Germans.

“Fifa believes in freedom of expression and in the power of football to drive positive change,” it said in a statement on Friday. 

Fifa had already also said it will not penalise the Norway team for a similar protest connected to human rights issues in Qatar. 

Human rights groups have been heavily critical of Qatar for its treatment of migrant workers. Qatar disputes the claims.

 © – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman, and Gavan Casey field listeners’ questions about Ireland’s victory over England, discuss Super Rugby in the Pacific Islands, prospective law trials up north, and this weekend’s Pro14 final between old rivals.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie