Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 7 October 2021
Advertisement

EA to consider renaming 'Fifa' video games

EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of ‘Fifa’ since 1993.

By AFP Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,057 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5567982
EA Sports' Fifa 22.
EA Sports' Fifa 22.
EA Sports' Fifa 22.

US VIDEO GAME developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming Fifa, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday.

EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of Fifa since 1993.

The division said in a statement that it was “exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games.”

“We’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with Fifa, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world,” the company said.

EA Sports has become a leader in football video games thanks to its licenses to use the real names of players, teams and stadiums.

The company launched its latest version, Fifa 22, this month, and it has already seen 9.1 million players join the game.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

EA Sports’ main competitor, the Japanese game maker Konami, has also renamed its football game franchise, rebranding it from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball.

The new edition, launched in September and offered for free, has, however, disappointed some fans who have said that it has bugs and poor graphics.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie