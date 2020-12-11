BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 11 December 2020
Klopp and Bielsa shortlisted for Fifa coach award, Lewandowski up for players' award

Fifa’s are the biggest individual awards of 2020 following the cancellation of the Ballon D’Or.

By AFP Friday 11 Dec 2020, 5:32 PM
21 minutes ago 198 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE THREE FINALISTS for Fifa’s ‘The Best’ awards were named on Friday with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the men’s list.

The award winners will be revealed on 17 December with England’s Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder of Chelsea and French defender Wendie Renard in the running for the women’s award.

Voting is equally weighted between on-line fan votes, some 200 journalists, national team coaches and captains.

After taking Leeds United back to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years Marcelo Bielsa goes up against two Germans in Hansi Flick of Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool.

Jean-Luc Vasseur took Lyon to the women’s Champions League title and leads the chase for best women’s coach with Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Netherlands national coach Sarina Wiegman.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

