Tuesday 16 April, 2019
RTÉ and TG4 join forces to show every game of this year's Fifa Women's World Cup

The two networks have reached an agreement to broadcast the tournament to Irish viewers.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 11:40 AM
57 minutes ago 2,582 Views 6 Comments
The US team lift the World Cup trophy in 2015.
The US team lift the World Cup trophy in 2015.
Image: DARRYL DYCK

THIS SUMMER’S FIFA Women’s World Cup will be shown in its entirety on free-to-air Irish television. 

RTÉ and TG4 have struck up an agreement to share broadcast rights of the tournament, which takes place in France from Friday, 7 June.

TG4 have 29 games including the opening fixture (France v South Korea), one quarter-final, one semi-final and the third-place play-off, while RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will show 23 matches — among them are three quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final on Sunday, 7 July.

“RTÉ are delighted that alongside TG4 we can, for the first time ever, bring the Fifa Women’s World Cup in its entirety free-to-air to Irish viewers,” Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport said.

“It is particularly fitting to be making this announcement exactly six months on from the launch of the 20 x 20 initiative to create a cultural shift in our perception of girls and women in sport.”

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, Head of Sport TG4 added: “TG4 has been a proactive supporter of Women’s Sport for many years. This new collaboration is another step in the right direction and ties in well with the very important 20×20 campaign.

“It is also a great example of how Public Service Media outlets can collaborate to bring the best of television content, free to air, to loyal audiences.”

The US are current holders, having lifted the trophy for the third time in 2015, while the Republic of Ireland have never qualified for the finals. 

