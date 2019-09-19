This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland climb four places in latest Fifa World Rankings

The Boys in Green are up to 28th.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,788 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4815692
David McGoldrick celebrates scoring a goal against the Swiss.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
David McGoldrick celebrates scoring a goal against the Swiss.
David McGoldrick celebrates scoring a goal against the Swiss.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE MOVED up to 28th in the latest Fifa World rankings, moving up four places following a decent international break for Mick McCarthy’s side.

The Boys in Green sit top of their qualification group for Euro 2020 and have overtaken Tunisia, Slovakia, Romania and Northern Ireland to climb into the world’s top 30.

The North have dropped four places to 33rd, while Wales are five ahead of the Republic in joint-23rd with Iran.

Scotland have plummeted a further four spots to 52nd following their two European qualifier defeats to Russia and Belgium, while England remain fourth behind Belgium in top spot, world champions France in second and Brazil in third.

Portugal, Uruguay, Spain, Croatia, Colombia and Argentina make up the rest of the top 10, while Ireland’s Euro qualification group rivals Switzerland and Denmark are 11th and 14th respectively.

Germany have now slipped to 16th having been overtaken by Italy, while the Netherlands — who beat the Germans in a recent qualifier — have climbed three places to 13th.

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie