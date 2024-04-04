Ireland men's team move up in Fifa world rankings as women slip to 25th

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland men’s team have moved up two places to 60th in the Fifa world rankings while the women’s team have slipped to 25th.

The updated rankings follow Ireland’s results during the March window where they lost out to Switzerland while also playing out a goalless draw with Belgium under interim manager John O’Shea.

Ireland have suffered in the rankings over the last year, going from 48 to 60 by the time Stephen Kenny stepped down as manager in November, and eventually slipping further to 62. Ireland were ranked 34th prior to Stephen Kenny’s first match in charge, and their lowest-ever ranking is 70th in 2014.

Meanwhile, Eileen Gleeson’s side have dropped one place to 25 ahead of their opening Euro 2025 qualifier away to France. Their opponents for that game on Friday remain in third place on the rankings while England — who Ireland will host at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday — have climbed two places to second.

Advertisement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!