This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Botched weight cut costs Figueiredo his shot at UFC title

Deiveson Figueiredo weighed in above the 125-pound limit ahead of his clash with Joseph Benavidez.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 Feb 2020, 5:33 PM
34 minutes ago 818 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5026552
Deiveson Figueiredo (right) pictured during his win against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Deiveson Figueiredo (right) pictured during his win against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240.
Deiveson Figueiredo (right) pictured during his win against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A WIN AGAINST Joseph Benavidez won’t be enough for Deiveson Figueiredo to be crowned UFC flyweight champion.

The title was due to be on the line for both men in tomorrow night’s UFC Fight Night 169 main event in Norfolk, Virginia.

However, while the fight will still go ahead, only Benavidez (28-5) is now eligible to win the belt after Figueiredo (17-1) was unable to make weight today.

Benavidez tipped the scales at 124.5 pounds, but his Brazilian opponent came in at 127.5 pounds – 2.5 pounds above the flyweight limit. As well as losing his shot at becoming a UFC champion, Figueiredo must forfeit 30% of his purse to Benavidez.

Figueiredo, 32, played his way into title contention by bouncing back from a defeat to Jussier Formiga with impressive wins against Alexandre Pantoja and Tim Elliott.

Benavidez – who’s riding a streak of victories over Formiga, Dustin Ortiz and Alex Perez – is bidding to claim the flyweight strap at the third time of asking. The 35-year-old Texan twice suffered losses to former champion Demetrious Johnson.

The UFC flyweight title is being vacated by two-weight champion Henry Cejudo, who’s set to focus his efforts on defending the bantamweight belt.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie