BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Nadolo bags hat-trick as Covid-hit Fiji hammer Georgia

The win came in Vern Cotter’s first match in charge of the Pacific Islanders.

By AFP Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 3:00 PM
31 minutes ago 1,480 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5289686
Fiji's Nemani Nadolo scores his third try.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Fiji's Nemani Nadolo scores his third try.
Fiji's Nemani Nadolo scores his third try.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

GIANT WINGER NEMANI Nadolo scored three tries as Fiji beat Georgia 38-24 at Murrayfield on Saturday to finish seventh in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Nadolo, 32, returned to international rugby after a two-year hiatus for what was the South Pacific Islanders’ first game since last year’s Rugby World Cup. The Fijians were forced to forfeit their three opening games in the Nations Cup, and a Test against Portugal in November, due to Covid-19 cases among the squad.

Levan Maisashvili’s Lelos were without Beka Gorgadze after the No 8 suffered a serious knee injury in last weekend’s loss to Ireland, a third defeat in as many fixtures after scoring just once during the newly-created tournament’s group stage.

Vern Cotter, in his maiden match in charge, named an exciting Fiji backline including new captain Semi Radradra and 32-year-old Nadolo, who had retired ahead of the World Cup.

In the wet and windy conditions in Edinburgh, Cotter’s men started superbly as Leicester Tigers’ Nadolo crossed 75 seconds into the encounter after Ben Volavola’s kick-off was spilt.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

albert-tuisue-is-tackled Fiji's Albert Tuisue is tackled during today's win over Georgia. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Nadolo’s side led 19-10 at the break as debutant Johnny Dyer and winger Josua Tuisova crossed in a rampant opening quarter.

Replacement prop Giorgi Melikidze responded with a try and Tedo Abzhandadze added a penalty and a conversion to respond as Georgia controlled possession late on.

Conditions improved in the second half as the rain stopped and Tuisova turned the provider a quarter of an hour after the interval.

The Lyon winger charged through four defenders before a one-handed off-load to flanker Mesulame Kunavula on his international debut.

The game was over as a contest 10 minutes later as Nadolo claimed his second and third efforts to join Vereniki Goneva on his country’s all-time try-scoring list in a resounding display in the final 40 minutes.

Georgia flanker Beka Saginadze, who plays his club rugby for French second division club Aurillac, muscled his way over to claim two consolation efforts in the closing quarter of an hour for the side ranked 12th in the world.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie