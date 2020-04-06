This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fijian rugby stars arrested after failing to isolate

Fiji have strict quarantine rules for people arriving in the country.

By Press Association Monday 6 Apr 2020, 8:34 AM
Semi Kunatani pictured in action for Harlequins.
Image: Adam Davy
TWO FIJIAN RUGBY players were arrested after failing to self-isolate when returning to the country, Fiji Rugby Union said.

The players have not been named by the federation or by police but the Fiji Sun reported one was utility Semi Kunatani who plays for Harlequins.

Fiji, like many other nations dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, have strict quarantine rules for people arriving in the country.

“We strongly condemn the behaviour of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions to self-isolate themselves,” chief executive of Fiji Rugby John O’Connor said.

He added: “The Fiji Rugby family wants to put on record our great disappointment at the irresponsible behaviour of these two players putting their families and other Fijians at risk.

“Such irresponsible behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we support the actions of the Police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them.”

Kunatani, 29, signed for the Gallagher Premiership side after a three-year stint at Toulouse, and was part of the Fiji sevens side which won gold at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

