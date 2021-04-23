BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 23 April 2021
Financial backer admits it 'clearly misjudged' Super League impact

JP Morgan had agreed a pot of €3.5billion to be shared among the first dozen teams to sign up.

By AFP Friday 23 Apr 2021, 10:47 AM
Image: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

US INVESTMENT BANK JP Morgan, which agreed to financially back the breakaway European football Super League, said today it had “clearly misjudged” the failed project’s impact.

“We clearly misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it might impact them in the future. We will learn from this,” it said in a brief statement.

To get the ball rolling, JP Morgan had agreed a pot of €3.5billion to be shared among the first dozen teams to sign up, plus another three clubs that had been expected to join them.

But in the space of 48 hours this week, European football’s governing body Uefa, aided by fans and politicians, quelled a mutiny by the English, Spanish and Italian clubs who presumed to form their own quasi-closed tournament.

Nine clubs, including all six in England, subsequently withdrew and even if Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez led the attempted secession, are still refusing formally to capitulate, their proposal no longer looks credible.

Uefa meets today with revenge on some members’ minds following the attempted breakaway, while the fate of a handful of European Championship host cities is also on the agenda. 

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

