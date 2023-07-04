Dublin GAA treasurer succeeds John Costello as county board's new CEO

THE CURRENT TREASURER for Dublin GAA, Finbarr O’Mahony, has been appointed as the county board’s new CEO to succeed John Costello.

O’Mahony, who is a member of the St Patrick’s Palmerstown club, will come in to take over on 1 November after Costello held the position since 1994.

“I congratulate Finbarr on his appointment. We wish him every success in the years ahead with the full support of the Dublin GAA Community,” County Board Chairman Mick Seavers said after O’Mahony’s appointment which was approved at a Dublin County Board meeting on Monday night.

Statement: Dublin GAA can confirm the appointment of Finbarr O'Mahony of @Palmerstown_gaa to the role of Dublin GAA CEO/ Rúnaí — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 3, 2023

