Finbarr O'Mahony is Dublin's new chief executive officer.
# At The Helm
Dublin GAA treasurer succeeds John Costello as county board's new CEO
Finbarr O’Mahony is a member of the St Patrick’s Palmerstown club.
1 hour ago

THE CURRENT TREASURER for Dublin GAA, Finbarr O’Mahony, has been appointed as the county board’s new CEO to succeed John Costello.

O’Mahony, who is a member of the St Patrick’s Palmerstown club, will come in to take over on 1 November after Costello held the position since 1994.

“I congratulate Finbarr on his appointment. We wish him every success in the years ahead with the full support of the Dublin GAA Community,” County Board Chairman Mick Seavers said after O’Mahony’s appointment which was approved at a Dublin County Board meeting on Monday night.

