Saturday 13 March 2021
Wycherley discharged from hospital after avoiding spinal damage, Munster confirm

The 23-year-old will be further assessed on Monday.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 9:01 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MUNSTER BACK ROW Fineen Wycherley has been discharged from a University of Limerick Hospital having suffered ‘no significant spinal injury’, the province have confirmed.

Wycherley was taken off with an apparent back injury in the first half of Munster’s 28-10 victory over the Scarlets at Thomond Park, leaving the pitch on a cart after an eight-minute stoppage of play.

But Munster announced on Saturday evening that Wycherley had been discharged from hospital having avoided spinal damage and will be assessed again on Monday.

“Positive news for Fineen Wycherley who is being discharged from @ULHospitals this evening,” read a statement from the Pro14 finalists on Twitter. “Thankfully no significant spinal injury following initial scans & he will be further assessed on Monday. Thanks for the messages & best wishes.”

The42 Team
