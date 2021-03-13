Wycherley discharged from hospital after avoiding spinal damage, Munster confirm

MUNSTER BACK ROW Fineen Wycherley has been discharged from a University of Limerick Hospital having suffered ‘no significant spinal injury’, the province have confirmed.

Wycherley was taken off with an apparent back injury in the first half of Munster’s 28-10 victory over the Scarlets at Thomond Park, leaving the pitch on a cart after an eight-minute stoppage of play.

But Munster announced on Saturday evening that Wycherley had been discharged from hospital having avoided spinal damage and will be assessed again on Monday.

Player Update 1/2 | Positive news for Fineen Wycherley who is being discharged from @ULHospitals this evening. Thankfully no significant spinal injury following initial scans & he will be further assessed on Monday. Thanks for the messages & best wishes 🚩 #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 13, 2021

2/2 And to the medical staff - pitchside, @stjohnsambulanc, UHL Emergency Dept., Mr Cian Kennedy's on-call orthopaedic team & staff @SecoursAt - thank you as always for what you do 👏👏👏#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 13, 2021

