This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Norwich City star hits brace to fire Finland to Euro 2020 and first major tournament finals

Teemu Pukki helped his side to a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein.

By AFP Friday 15 Nov 2019, 7:23 PM
15 minutes ago 621 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4893816
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring a goal for Finland.
Image: AP/PA Images
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring a goal for Finland.
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring a goal for Finland.
Image: AP/PA Images

FINLAND QUALIFIED FOR their first major tournament finals as they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 on Friday to guarantee a place at Euro 2020.

Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki scored twice in Helsinki and Jasse Tuominen also netted to bring the home crowd pouring onto the pitch at the final whistle as Finland secured second place behind Group J winners Italy.

Armenia’s 1-0 defeat at home to Greece was immaterial as Finland made their finals berth safe with 18 points, seven ahead of the Greeks with a game left to play.

Pukki’s goalscoring form in the Premier League has dried up but he was sharp from the first whistle in the Finnish capital.

When his surge for goal was stopped by a Liechtenstein challenge the ball fell into the path of Tuominen who slid home in the 21st minute to open the scoring.

Liechtenstein held firm until half-time but in the 64th minute Pyry Soiri was felled by Livio Meier and Pukki calmly sent goalkeeper Benjamin Buechel the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Pukki got his second goal after rounding the ‘keeper only to see his shot stopped on the line, but he reacted quickest to lash in the rebound.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie