Thursday 27 August, 2020
Finland include Daniel O'Shaughnessy for Nations League clash with Ireland

The 25-year-old defender has been named in a squad that also features Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,749 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5188302
Finland's Daniel O'Shaughnessy.
Image: PA
Finland's Daniel O'Shaughnessy.
Finland's Daniel O'Shaughnessy.
Image: PA

FINLAND MANAGER MARKKU Kanerva has named a 25-man squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League games against Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

The selection includes Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, but from an Irish perspective the name Daniel O’Shaughnessy stands out.

The 25-year-old defender will be hoping to win his first competitive cap, having already featured on three occasions in friendlies.

O’Shaughnessy was born in Finland to a Finnish mother and a father from Galway. He was previously on the books at English Championship club Brentford and is currently with HJK Helsinki, who he joined from Cheltenham Town in 2018.

“Of course, it (declaring for Ireland) was always an option,” he told the Irish Independent last December. “I’ve lived my life in Finland. I was born here. I played my first game when I was 14 for Finland U15s and then it was just natural for me to go to Finland.” 

Finland will host Wales on 3 September before travelling to Dublin to take on Ireland three days later.

Finland squad: Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen), Jesse Joronen (Brescia), Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers), Paulus Arajuuri (Pafos), Leo Väisänen (Elfsborg), Juhani Ojalan (Vejle Boldklub), Sauli Väisänen (Chievo Verona), Daniel O’Shaughnessy (HJK Helsinki), Albin Granlund (Örebro SK), Jere Uronen (KRC Genk), Nicholas Hämäläinen (Queen’s Park Rangers), Nikolai Alho (HJK Helsinki), Tim Sparv (AEL Larissa), Glen Kamara (Rangers), Joni Kauko (Esbjerg), Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle), Pyry Soiri (Esbjerg), Ilmari Niskanen (KuPS), Santeri Hostikka (Pogon Szczecin), Robert Taylor (SK Brann), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Jasse Tuominen (BK Häcken), Joel Pohjanpalo (Bayer Leverkusen), Rasmus Karjalainen (Örebro SK), Fredrik Jensen (Augsburg).

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

