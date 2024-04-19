Finlay Bealham to make 200th Connacht appearance

FINLAY BEALHAM WILL make his 200th appearance for Connacht in tomorrow’s URC meeting with Zebre at Dexcom Stadium (kick-off, 7.35pm).

Bealham becomes the seventh player to reach the milestone for the club, joining his teammates Denis Buckley, Tiernan O’Halloran and Jack Carty, along with former players John Muldoon, Michael Swift and Kieran Marmion.

Academy graduate Matthew Devine will make his first start for Connacht at scrum-half as his Ballinasloe and Garbally College teammate Shane Jennings lines out at full-back.

Hooker Dave Heffernan captains the side while Jordan Duggan slots in at loosehead. Niall Murray and Joe Joyce pair up in the second-row, while Shamus Hurley-Langton moves to blindside flanker, Conor Oliver has been named at openside and Sean O’Brien starts at number eight.

JJ Hanrahan continues at out-half, while Tom Farrell comes in to partner Bundee Aki in the centre. John Porch returns to start in the back three, while Andrew Smith is on the opposite wing.

Connacht v Zebre – 7.35pm, Saturday 20 April 2024, Dexcom Stadium

15. Shane Jennings (10)

14. John Porch (84)

13. Tom Farrell (109)

12. Bundee Aki (134)

11. Andrew Smith (12)

10. JJ Hanrahan (17)

9. Matthew Devine (2)

1. Jordan Duggan (46)

2. Dave Heffernan (195) (C)

3. Finlay Bealham (199)

4. Joe Joyce (16)

5. Niall Murray (72)

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton (36)

7. Conor Oliver (80)

8. Seán O’Brien (7)

Replacements

16. Tadgh McElroy (12)

17. Peter Dooley (32)

18. Sam Illo (20)

19. Oisín Dowling (55)

20. Jarrad Butler (125)

21. Caolin Blade (187)

22. Cathal Forde (26)

23. Paul Boyle (90)

