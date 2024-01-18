Bealham putting friendship with groomsman Marmion aside in Bristol test

FINLAY BEALHAM IS delighted that his form for Connacht since the World Cup has seen him included in the Irish squad for the Six Nations, where he is determined to add to his 36 international caps.

And he knows that France in Marseille presents a real baptism of fire as the champions begin the defence of their Six Nations crown at the Orange Vélodrome on 2 February.

“It will be a bit different to Paris, but it will definitely not be too different the way the French boys play. They have some big boys in the pack and they love to scrum, but then on top of that as well they are all dynamic carriers around the pitch.

“A lot of them are poachers as well, so they have the full bag of sweets. They are all unbelievable athletes and watching them at the weekend for their clubs reinforced that for me.

“Hopefully get picked first and then put my best foot forward. We have a training week coming up and just like always, just take it one day at a time and just give it my all, give it my best. That’s all you can do,” said the 32-year old.

The Canberra native has been in excellent form for Connacht since the World Cup and while he sat out the loss in Lyon last weekend, he played in the previous seven games in a row.

And a Champions Cup clash against a Bristol Bears side led by Pat Lam, the coach who really have him the breakthrough in his career at the Sportsground, along with former teammates AJ MacGinty and Kieran Marmion, adds plenty of sub-plot to a game which Connacht need to win well to snatch a place in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup.

“They are coming here with a point to prove in this competition and we certainly have a point to prove, so it makes all the ingredients for fireworks,” said Bealham.

He has a breakfast date planned with Marmion, who was groomsman at his wedding in Galway on Saturday morning, but friendships will be put to one side for 80 minutes.

Lam was also at his wedding and Bealham is forever grateful to the fate the coach placed in him with Connacht.

“He took a shine to me when I was a young lad running around the academy,” added Bealham. “At 103 kilos he saw something in me and backed me, and I’ll always be thankful for what he has done for me personally to help with my game.

“He was an incredible coach when he was here, and on top of that he was a really good bloke as well. There are a few lads who would not be where they are without someone like him, and I am certainly one of those people.”

Bealham is determined to finish this block of games on a high with Connacht and then move back into Irish camp.

“Champions Cup rugby is the best competition, and we haven’t achieved what we wanted to, but there’s still an opportunity to make a statement against Bristol,” he added.