Connacht surprised by Bealham's Ireland recall but scrum coach backs him to prove a point

FINLAY BEALHAM HAS been backed by his provincial scrum coach to make a big impact with Ireland after being suddenly called back into the international camp yesterday morning while he was training with Connacht.

The 32-year-old, who was dropped from the matchday squad for the win over Wales after Munster’s recent signing Oli Jager got the nod, was summoned back to the Irish camp just as he was about to begin a scrummaging session in Galway.

The tighthead prop had been released from Irish camp at the weekend and trained with Connacht on Monday and Tuesday. He was due to play against Scarlets next Saturday at Dexcom Stadium.

And Wednesday’s change of plans came as a surprise to Connacht.

“I’m not sure why he has been recalled, you can only speculate,” said Connacht scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker.

“Obviously they’re training themselves on Thursday and Friday, so they might have got a knock or a bang. They obviously need six or seven props in camp if they want to scrum themselves so maybe one of them picked up a niggle in the game at the weekend that we don’t know about.

I’m not sure of the reason but there certainly would be a valid reason because I know they were keen for Finlay to get minutes this weekend and I think he was released to play 100%, so something must have happened.

Bealham won the most recent of his 38 caps when he started in the win over Italy having come off the bench in Marseille on the opening night win over France, but he was dropped from the matchday squad for the Welsh game after Jager was drafted in.

But Tucker says Bealham will rise to the challenge and continue to make a big impact on the international stage.

“He was obviously disappointed but such is life as a professional. You’re in one minute, then you’re not in. Obviously, they wanted to see how Oli Jager went, he has went well for Munster, so Finlay was unfortunately dropped out.

“But you have to look back against France: he came on and he impacted very positively at set-piece. Against Italy, he impacted very positively at set-piece as well, won penalties and was dominant and he has to be able to fall back on that.

“He was excited because of the person he is to come back and perform for us this weekend and that was his attitude from Sunday when I spoke to him right through to until he goes back into camp now.

“I think he has to lean on his experience and the reality of being a professional rugby player.”

The Australian-born Bealham has taken a more circuitous route than most to international rugby having initially left home in Canberra to try make a make with Ulster, but Tucker believes that the manner of his development has been no harm and that the wider Irish public is only getting to know him now, eight years after his Ireland debut.

“I think he is a special character, first of all. He is his own man, very individual. He became a father recently which he’s very proud of and it’s brilliant.

“I think Finlay is the kind of guy who has worked unbelievably hard to get the most out of himself. His preparation, how he trains is second to none. He’s a brilliant professional and it might have taken him that little bit longer to come into the limelight but there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Everybody’s journey is different and sometimes a journey like that can be more beneficial in terms of rounding an individual as a rugby player and a person.

“In terms of my area, the breakdown, he’s fantastic. He’s a good ball-carrier, good in terms of how he works on the floor, his ruck is second to none and then as a scrummager, I think he’s up there with the top around the world to be quite honest.

“His point of difference in terms of how he gets across the line, how he gets the height; he’s a special prop. He really is. Very mobile, good mauler, if you are looking for a really good tighthead then you wouldn’t look further than him.

“He adds a lot to the scrum, he’s a leader around scrummaging as well and he loves it. He has been brilliant to work with and he’s well able to take criticism if he’s challenged, so hopefully we will see him push more into the front because he deserves it,” added Tucker.