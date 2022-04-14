Bealham calls on Connacht to 'meet fire with fire' in Leinster showdown

ONE OF THE most memorable images of this year’s Six Nations was a snap of Connacht prop Finlay Bealham sharing a special moment with his parents following Ireland’s thrilling win over England at Twickenham.

As we all know by now, it was the first time Bealham had seen his parents for two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

Following that Twickenham win, the Bealhams travelled to Ireland and took in the final round win over Scotland, before spending a week in Galway with their son.

One month on, life has returned to a more regular routine, but the Bealham clan are still keeping a close eye on their son’s season. It’s not always easy keeping track of Connacht from the other side of the world, but last weekend’s Champions Cup meeting with Leinster at The Sportsground was as box office as it gets for the province.

“My dad was actually telling me it was on Foxtel, which is like Sky back in Australia,” Bealham explains.

Typically the games, you usually have to stream them online but it was on the main television (station) there and when my dad told me that I was like ‘Oh, jeez, it’s on proper Foxtel in Australia! It’s travelling around the globe, lots of different eyes on the game which is brilliant.”

The Australian audience were treated to a cracker, Connacht left with a five point deficit to chase at the Aviva Stadium in tomorrow’s return leg.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be good craic on Friday night,” Bealham says.

“I know they have a few front row boys returning. Obviously, they had us under the pump a bit last week in the set piece and we’ve worked on those, but they have some boys coming back and it’ll be a tasty encounter, and one I’m looking forward to.

“We need to be another level better, and that’s in all areas of our game, defensively, set piece and in attack we have to bring it to another level. We have to meet fire with fire.”

Bealham has enjoyed a good campaign with Connacht, with his form not going unnoticed at national level as the tighthead featured in all five Six Nations fixtures off the bench.

Bealham celebrates the Triple Crown win with Ireland's Connacht contingent.

“I’m enjoying it (rugby) the most that I have, in terms of coming in every day and having a smile on me face, having the craic with the lads and enjoying the process,” he continues.

“I’ve been fortunate to get a few Ireland caps in the last 12-18 months which is obviously brilliant and a massive honor. I play my best rugby when I’m enjoying it.

“If I was stiff and nervous and in my shell I probably wouldn’t play so good, but I’m a lot more confident in myself that I can really express my character in the group. If that can translate to good performances, and give an edge to the boys it’s brilliant.

“I just really enjoy the environment that Friendy and the coaches have created and I just relish how I can be myself. One of the best bits of advice I’ve got is to just be yourself and relish it. It’s what I try to do day in and day out, and try and bring that energy to the lads and enjoy the work.

“I’ve been really fortunate to be involved with Ireland in the last 18 months, and a lot of that has come down to how I’ve been preparing and my attitude. I suppose, I’m more of an older leader in the squad now.”

